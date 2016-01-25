Assisted living resident charged with kicking another resident, breaking his leg

Whitfield County officials responded to Pleasant Valley Personal Care on Reed Road Thursday night. A deputy reportedly saw surveillance video of an assisted living facility worker kick a man so hard in the leg it broke the bone.

Arthur Hoge, a 68-year-old resident of the assisted living home was reportedly seen knocking on another resident's door. When the wheelchair-bound man answered, officials say Hoge walked up to him and kicked the man in the left leg.

According to the incident report, the victim immediately reacted in pain. HIs leg was later determined to be broken.

Hoge is facing aggravated battery charges.

Editor's Note: An earlier online version of this story misidentified Hoge as an employee. He was a resident; no employees of the facility are suspected of wrongdoing.