Dalton PD investigating serious injury morning crash

The Dalton Police Department is continuing to investigate a serious injury crash that happened Monday morning on Abutment Road. The crash resulted in serious injuries to one driver and caused Abutment Road to be shutdown for nearly an hour.

The crash happened at 8:07 a.m. when a black 2005 Pontiac G6 driven by Tylor Adams of Dalton was traveling southbound on Abutment and crossed the center line in northbound traffic, hitting a 2001 Toyota Tacoma driven by Ronald Townsend, 49, of Calhoun head on. The crash happened just south of the intersection of Abutment Road and the Antioch Road cut-off. Adams refused treatment at the scene, but Townsend was transported to Hamilton Medical Center where he's in critical condition.

At this time, no charges have been filed and the investigation is continuing.