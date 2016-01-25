UPDATE: Victims in deadly gang-related shooting identified - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Victims in deadly gang-related shooting identified

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
By Ken Nicholson
Connect
Photo by WRCB reporter Dan Kennedy. Photo by WRCB reporter Dan Kennedy.
Photo by WRCB photojournalist Nick Porter. Photo by WRCB photojournalist Nick Porter.

UPDATE: Kenneth Pickett says he hit the floor when he heard gunfire outside his home on Sheridan and Wilson.

“I was sitting right here when they walked right over there,” said Pickett.

Police say a male suspect fired multiple rounds, killing 21-year-old Thomas Simmons and sending Deonte Evans, who is also 21 years old, to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting happened blocks from local churches and an elementary school.

“Every one of them finds it offensive and unacceptable as my police officers do and whether it's 16 days or 25 days, or 365 days, there is never a time span long enough to justify losing a family member,” said chief Fred Fletcher, Chattanooga Police Department.

Neighbors who knew the victim say he shouldn't have been a victim of this violence.

They describe him as being and intelligent person. And they don't understand why someone would do this. 

Should no mother have to bury her son. It’s sad!” said Missy Davis.

As police investigates the first murder of the year, neighbors who live near Sheridan Ave say they want people to put the guns down because bullets don't have eyes, and any of them could be the next victim.

“It’s senseless. Then you have kids getting out of school you know. It’s sad!” said Davis.

The male suspect is on the run. 

The second victim Deonte Evans suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

PREVIOUS STORY: Two people were gunned down Monday in the 1300 block of Sheridan Avenue in what police say was a gang-related shooting. One of those victims died at the scene.

Police confirm 21-year-old Thomas Simmons died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Police say the other victim, 21-year-old Deonte Evans, was shot in the leg and taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators haven't released any information about the suspect(s), but ask you to call 423-698-2525 with any information.

This isn't the first deadly shooting on Sheridan Avenue.

In March of 2011, 25-year-old Ronald Blackmon Jr. died as a result of a shooting on Sheridan Avenue.

READ MORE | Victim in Sheridan Ave. shooting dies

On August 18, 2013, 15-year-old Ollie "Trey" Peters was killed when he was shot in the head.

On September 4, 2014, Devontae Billingsley-Gamble was shot multiple times in the 1100 block and survived.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:11 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:11:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More

  • 3 IN YOUR TOWN

    New venue for the Bluegrass Underground

    New venue for the Bluegrass Underground

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:01 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:01:14 GMT
    Our first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photoOur first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photo
    Our first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photoOur first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photo

    "Where we were for Bluegrass Underground before for the last 10 years has been a wonderful reality,” explained owner Todd Mayo. “But it was always a show cave. In the back of my mind I always wanted to find something that was Red Rocks m...

    More

    "Where we were for Bluegrass Underground before for the last 10 years has been a wonderful reality,” explained owner Todd Mayo. “But it was always a show cave. In the back of my mind I always wanted to find something that was Red Rocks m...

    More

  • Alabama voters to face Ten Commandments ballot proposal

    Alabama voters to face Ten Commandments ballot proposal

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:52 AM EDT2018-03-23 11:52:07 GMT

    Alabama voters will face the choice of whether to allow the Ten Commandments to be displayed on state property such as at schools under a ballot proposal for the November election. 

    More

    Alabama voters will face the choice of whether to allow the Ten Commandments to be displayed on state property such as at schools under a ballot proposal for the November election. 

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.