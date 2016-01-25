UPDATE: Victims in deadly gang-related shooting identified

UPDATE: Kenneth Pickett says he hit the floor when he heard gunfire outside his home on Sheridan and Wilson.

“I was sitting right here when they walked right over there,” said Pickett.

Police say a male suspect fired multiple rounds, killing 21-year-old Thomas Simmons and sending Deonte Evans, who is also 21 years old, to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting happened blocks from local churches and an elementary school.

“Every one of them finds it offensive and unacceptable as my police officers do and whether it's 16 days or 25 days, or 365 days, there is never a time span long enough to justify losing a family member,” said chief Fred Fletcher, Chattanooga Police Department.

Neighbors who knew the victim say he shouldn't have been a victim of this violence.

They describe him as being and intelligent person. And they don't understand why someone would do this.

Should no mother have to bury her son. It’s sad!” said Missy Davis.

As police investigates the first murder of the year, neighbors who live near Sheridan Ave say they want people to put the guns down because bullets don't have eyes, and any of them could be the next victim.

“It’s senseless. Then you have kids getting out of school you know. It’s sad!” said Davis.

The male suspect is on the run.

The second victim Deonte Evans suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound to the leg.

This isn't the first deadly shooting on Sheridan Avenue.

In March of 2011, 25-year-old Ronald Blackmon Jr. died as a result of a shooting on Sheridan Avenue.

On August 18, 2013, 15-year-old Ollie "Trey" Peters was killed when he was shot in the head.

On September 4, 2014, Devontae Billingsley-Gamble was shot multiple times in the 1100 block and survived.