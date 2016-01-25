UPDATE: Piggly Wiggly burglary suspect arrested in TX

UPDATE: Suspect Christopher Lee Chambers was found and arrested in Hopkins County, TX for an Organized Crime warrant from that jurisdiction, and is being held on a $500,000 bond.

Bradley County has placed a hold for Chambers to extradite him on warrants for Burglary and Theft over $10,000 for the January 25 burglary of a Piggly Wiggly supermarket.

A Charleston, TN police officer located the stolen safe in the back of a truck that was reported stolen the same day of the burglary.

While examining items left inside the truck, detectives identified Chambers as a suspect. Chambers had been involved in several burglaries spanning from Texas to Tennessee with similar circumstances; a hole being cut into the roof and a safe being removed.

PREVIOUS STORY: Bradley County Sheriff, Eric Watson announced Sunday warrants charging a Texas man with the January 25th burglary of the Piggly Wiggly Grocery Store in Charleston.

Through a forensic examination of the items connected to the burglary, Christopher L. Chambers, 29, of Mabank, Texas was identified as a suspect in the burglary and is named on warrants charging him with Burglary and Theft over $10,000.

Patrol deputies and detectives involved in the initial response to the store discovered a large hole in the roof had been left by the perpetrator. A safe weighing several thousand pounds had been taken from the business.

Bradley County conducted an investigation and found similar crimes stretching from Texas to Tennessee where the same robbery method was used of cutting a hole in a roof and removing the safe.

Chambers is being sought by BCSO on the active warrants. Chambers is also wanted on an outstanding warrant issued by the Sheriff's Office in Hopkins County, Texas, for Organized Crime, with a bond of $500,000.

PREVIOUS STORY: The Bradley County Sheriff's Office has launched an intensive investigation into the overnight burglary of a Charleston business. Thieves entered the Piggly Wiggly food market on Highway 11 early Monday, stealing a safe. Hours later, the safe was located in a stolen truck in McMinn County.

Members of the Bradley County Sheriff's Office Patrol and Criminal Investigations Division and Charleston Police have been involved in the initial investigation.

A reward of up to $1,000 has been offered for information leading to arrests and/or convictions in the theft.

Call the BCSO Tip Line at 423-728-7336.