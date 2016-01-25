Peyton Manning's 4-year-old son makes adorably shy appearance at - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Peyton Manning's 4-year-old son makes adorably shy appearance at press conference

Posted: Updated:
Young Marshall, and his dad, Peyton Manning. AP photos Young Marshall, and his dad, Peyton Manning. AP photos

By Scott Stump, TODAY

(NBC News) - A breakout star who is headed to the Super Bowl stood behind a podium as an adoring public watched after Denver's thrilling win on Sunday.

Oh, and Peyton Manning was there, too.

After helping the Broncos punch their ticket to the Super Bowl with a 20-18 win over the New England Patriots Sunday, Manning won the hearts and minds of fans and media alike by bringing his cute 4-year-old son, Marshall, to the postgame press conference.

Outfitted in an orange jacket and a backwards AFC champion hat, little Marshall proved to be a bit camera-shy, clinging to his dad and hiding behind the podium for most of the appearance.

The Broncos' win, which brings their second Super Bowl trip in three years, was a family affair for the Mannings.

After the game, Peyton held Marshall's twin sister, Mosley, during the presentation of the Lamar Hunt Trophy for winning the AFC title.

If Marshall needs any pointers on how to come out of his shell on the big stage, he could always reach out to Riley Curry.

The daughter of reigning NBA MVP Stephen Curry set the cuteness bar high at last year's NBA Finals when she stole the show at multiple press conferences.

Sunday was Marshall's first time in front of the media, but not his first time in the spotlight.

He helped Peyton get warmed up on the field for a regular-season game in September.

Given the success of the Manning family — from Marshall's grandpa, Archie, to uncle Eli on the New York Giants — Marshall probably should get used to press conferences now in case he's conducting them himself one day.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:11 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:11:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More

  • 3 IN YOUR TOWN

    New venue for the Bluegrass Underground

    New venue for the Bluegrass Underground

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:01 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:01:14 GMT
    Our first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photoOur first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photo
    Our first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photoOur first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photo

    "Where we were for Bluegrass Underground before for the last 10 years has been a wonderful reality,” explained owner Todd Mayo. “But it was always a show cave. In the back of my mind I always wanted to find something that was Red Rocks m...

    More

    "Where we were for Bluegrass Underground before for the last 10 years has been a wonderful reality,” explained owner Todd Mayo. “But it was always a show cave. In the back of my mind I always wanted to find something that was Red Rocks m...

    More

  • Alabama voters to face Ten Commandments ballot proposal

    Alabama voters to face Ten Commandments ballot proposal

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:52 AM EDT2018-03-23 11:52:07 GMT

    Alabama voters will face the choice of whether to allow the Ten Commandments to be displayed on state property such as at schools under a ballot proposal for the November election. 

    More

    Alabama voters will face the choice of whether to allow the Ten Commandments to be displayed on state property such as at schools under a ballot proposal for the November election. 

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.