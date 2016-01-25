Authorities: GA woman stabs husband with screwdriver

MACON, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a Macon woman stabbed her husband with a screwdriver during an argument over money.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says in a news release that 21-year-old Ieshia Etheridge was arrested Saturday and charged with aggravated assault.

Deputies say Etheridge's husband, 21-year-old Michael Bridges, was stabbed multiple times inside the couple's south Macon apartment. Bridges, who was listed in stable condition, is recovering in a hospital from injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

It is unclear whether Etheridge has an attorney.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.