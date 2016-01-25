Closure of Sprint facility to affect more than 400 jobs

BLOUNTVILLE, TN (AP) - The closure of a Sprint customer care facility in Sullivan County is expected to impact 444 jobs.

Company spokeswoman Roni Singleton said in an email the company is in the middle of a turnaround effort. She says the company will have to change its cost structure and reallocate resources to operate more efficiently.

Singleton says the company will eliminate up to $2.5 billion of costs from its business. The effort to reduce those costs, however, will result in the loss of jobs.

Singleton says the company will assist its employees through the transition with separation benefits and outplacement services.

