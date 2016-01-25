Duo arrested for robbery and kidnapping at a motel - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Duo arrested for robbery and kidnapping at a motel

EAST RIDGE, TN (WRCB) -

East Ridge Police have arrested a duo in connection to a robbery and kidnapping that occurred on January 9th at an America's Best Value Inn. 

The victim encountered a female and male in the motel. The suspects are identified as Kane J. Malone, 21, brandished a firearm and demanded money. When the victim complied, Mr. Malone demanded the victim's credit cards, while the female accomplice, Sandra J. Henderson, 27, took his keys and searched his car for more valuables. While she searched the car, the male suspect refused to let the victim leave. The victim fled the room while the suspects were distracted and called police. 

The investigation determined that the credit cards were used at several stores at Hamilton Place Mall following the robbery. Video of the suspects was obtained and identifications were made, leading to their arrest. 

Malone and Henderson were charged with Aggravated Kidnapping, Aggravated Robbery, Fraudulent use of Credit or Debit Cards, Fraudulent use of Credit or Debit Card theft under $500.

The initial court date is Tuesday, January, 26, 2016. Their bonds are $35,000 each. 

