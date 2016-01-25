Walker County man killed in Alabama shooting

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Alabama man Saturday night, charging him with murder following a domestic dispute.

Deputies responded to an emergency 911 call about a shooting near the Shiloh Community Church on County Road 155 Higdon, AL.

When law enforcement from several agencies arrived, they found Cody Lee Wade, 40 of Higdon, in possession of a gun.

Wade’s mother told deputies that the incident started Saturday night when Wade and a female friend got into a dispute.

The female friend called two other men for a ride, and Wade attempted to get into the vehicle.

When Wade was unable to get in the vehicle, White drove off and Wade began to shoot at them.

The two men, Barry White and William Gilreath, were both shot and they ran their vehicle off the road and into a ditch near the church.

White, 45 of Walker County, GA, died at the scene. Gilreath, of Jackson County, AL, is in an unknown condition.



Wade was arrested and transported to DeKalb County Detention Center and faces a murder charge.