Former NFL star Vince Young arrested for drunken driving

AUSTIN, TX (AP) - Police say former NFL quarterback Vince Young has been arrested on charges of drunken driving in Austin, Texas.

Travis County jail records show that the 32-young former Texas star was booked shortly after midnight Monday on a misdemeanor charge of driving while intoxicated. His bond was set at $2,000.

Austin police spokesman Ivan Ramos said Young was stopped late Sunday north of downtown alongside Interstate 35. He did not immediately have more information.

Young played six seasons in the NFL after a brilliant career at Texas, leading the Longhorns to a national title in 2005. He now works for the University of Texas promoting diversity and community engagement.

University spokesman Gary Susswein said the school had no immediate comment.

