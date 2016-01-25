Shepard Road bridge over SR-153 closed Monday

The Tennessee Department of Transportation will begin a concrete pour today on the Shepard Road bridge over SR-153 in Chattanooga.

This work will require the bridge to be closed Monday between 10:00am - 3:00pm.

During this work, a pump truck and concrete trucks will be staging on the current bridge, blocking traffic can access the area until the work is completed.

Tennessee SR-153 will remain open during the work.

Motorists headed to the airport from SR-153 South will be able to use the Shepherd Road exit.

Those wishing to access the airport from SR-153 North will use the Shallowford Road exit.

THP will assist with traffic control as necessary on the project.