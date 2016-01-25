UPDATE: Dalton PD asking for witnesses to step forward in Monday - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Dalton PD asking for witnesses to step forward in Monday crash

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff
DALTON, GA (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Dalton Police Department is looking for witnesses of a crash that occurred Monday morning on the North Dalton bypass. The crash resulted in non-life threatening injuries to all parties involved and severe damage to both vehicles. 

The crash was reported shortly after 8:20 a.m. on the North Bypass at the intersection with Cross Plains Trail. A white 2010 Chevy Sonic driven by Vanessa Harrison of Dalton was traveling northbound on the Bypass and struck a black 2005 GMC Sierra truck as the truck attempted to turn left from Cross Plains trail to travel southbound on the Bypass. The truck, driven by Blake Burris of Ringgold, was flipped onto its side by the impact. Burris, Harrison and a passenger in the Sonic were transported to HCMC with injuries that were considered non-life threatening. 

Both drivers believe that they had the right of way from the traffic signal at the intersection. Burris told an investigator that he had a flashing yellow turn arrow and Harrison told police that she had the green light. No witnesses stopped at the scene. The Dalton Police Department is asking anyone who witnesses the crash on Monday morning to contact Officer Matthew Dykes at 706-278-9085, dial 9 and enter extension 147. 

