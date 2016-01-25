TVA seeking public comment on coal ash storage facility closures

KNOXVILLE (AP) - The Tennessee Valley Authority is planning to close coal ash storage facilities at its coal-fired power plants and is asking for the public to comment.

A draft environmental impact statement is available online and looks at the impact of closing the facilities in place or closing by removal as well as the impact of closing 10 facilities within three years.

TVA is also hosting information sessions. The sessions start at 5:30 p.m., and locations are listed with the draft statement and online comment form at https://www.tva.gov/nepa .

Comments must be postmarked or emailed by Feb. 24.

Written comments should be sent to:

Ashley Farless

Tennessee Valley Authority

1101 Market St., BR4A

Chattanooga, TN 37402

or emailed to CCR@tva.gov .

TVA serves 9 million people in parts of Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Kentucky, Georgia, North Carolina and Virginia.

