More people in Tennessee died from guns than car accidents

NASHVILLE (AP) - More people died from gunshots than car accidents in Tennessee during 2014.

The Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/1OPTEKs ) reports the Violence Policy Center has produced a study comparing gun and car deaths across the nation in 2014. The study found that Tennessee was among the 21 states that saw more gun-related deaths than vehicle-related deaths that year.

The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states 1,020 people in Tennessee died from gunshots during 2014. According to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, 906 people died that same year from car accidents.

The statistics also reveal gun-related deaths in Tennessee have increased over the last decade. In 2004, there were 865 deaths from gunshots.

During that same period, vehicle-related deaths dropped from 1,191 to 906.

Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.