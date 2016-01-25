A warmer week ahead, with rain Tuesday

Good Monday. By the end of this week, snow and freezing temperatures will be a distant memory. Today will be great. After a cool start we should have highs in the low 50s today. Mild weather will stick around tonight as the low drops to 42.

A cold front will approach Tuesday. Ahead of the front we will see mostly cloudy skies and a high of 55. Late in the afternoon, the front will move through, bringing rain to the area during drive time Tuesday afternoon. Rainfall totals will reach about 1/2". Behind the front, some cooler air will briefly settle in. We will start Wednesday with a low of 35. Wednesday afternoon it will climb to 45 under mostly sunny skies.

Thursday and Friday we will start cold with lows near 30. Highs will rebound nicely, though, climbing to the low 50s both afternoons.

We get even warmer this weekend. Saturday will be amazing with sunshine and a high of 60. Sunday will be just as warm, but we will have mostly cloudy skies through the day.

For the latest, download the WRCB weather app . David Karnes

MONDAY:

8am... Mostly Sunny, 29

Noon... Mostly Sunny, 45

3pm... Mostly Sunny, 52