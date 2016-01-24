East Ridge Police cruiser crashes while responding to call

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a single-car accident involving an East Ridge Police cruiser.

Captain Tim Mullinax with the East Ridge Police Department tells Channel 3 the crash happened when an officer was responding to a 'burglary in progress call Sunday afternoon.

While trying to negotiate a turn, the cruiser left the roadway, hitting a chain link fence and tree. The officer was not injured. The traffic crash is being investigated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, standard procedure for the department.

Other units responding to the burglary call encountered a group of juveniles in the vicinity. That investigation is continuing. No arrests have been made.