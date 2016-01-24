Snow totals from across the Tennessee Valley

Snow from Friday night and Saturday is beginning to melt as temperatures get warmer. Here are links to snow totals from the National Weather Service:

• Nashville metro area: http://www.srh.noaa.gov/ohx/?n=20160122 Scroll down to Reports and select Local Storm Reports

• East Tennessee, western North Carolina, southwest Virginia: Interactive map at http://www.srh.noaa.gov/mrx/stormreports/

• North Georgia: http://forecast.weather.gov/product.php?site=NWS&issuedby=FFC&product=LSR&format=CI&version=1&glossary=1 Select Previous Version near the top of the page to view the remaining reports

• North Alabama, southern Middle Tennessee: http://forecast.weather.gov/product.php?site=NWS&product=LSR&issuedby=HUN&format=txt&version=1&glossary=0 Select Previous Version near the top of the page to view the remaining reports