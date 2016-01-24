TDOT to repair a part of I-24 at mm 178 - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TDOT to repair a part of I-24 at mm 178

Posted: Updated:
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: Drivers may experience traffic backups at the I-24E/U.S. 27 split due to an emergency TDOT construction project.

While patching potholes on Sunday, TDOT crews noticed some of the deck panels cracking on the bridge at mile marker 178 in Chattanooga.

“They were very concerned that they might crack and, at the very least, cause damage to vehicles,” said TDOT spokesperson, Jennifer Flynn.

If left untouched, part of the bridge could have caused concrete to collapse or disintegrate and cause severe damage to cars.

“It would've just been a bad situation, it could've fallen out underneath the bridge,” Flynn said.

TDOT inspects bridges every two years, but the bridge in question was not previously deemed hazardous.

“Probably a result of the extremely cold weather and just a lot of wear and tear in that area,” Flynn explained.

“There's so much traffic everywhere,” said Chuck Blackwell, who just drove six hours to Chattanooga from Mississippi.

“I remember when I was a kid, you don't see the traffic you do now,” he said.

Crews installed a plate to cover the damaged area until a permanent fix can be made.

“People need to be aware that there's going to be a bit of a bump when they drive down there, and there will be signage warning people about that,” said Flynn.

The project is too extensive for TDOT's bridge repair crew to complete. An outside contractor is needed to make permanent repairs. Once TDOT secures a contractor, it could take about a week to fix everything for good.

PREVIOUS STORY: Tennessee Department of Transportation will repair a part of a bridge on I-24 East near mile marker 178 in Chattanooga. 

Spokesperson Jennifer Flynn said in a press release that crews discovered a broken deck panel and slab on the bridge deck. Because of the size of this broken deck panel and slab, more permanent repairs will have to be made by the bridge crew. 

TDOT Bridge Repair has been notified and are on their way to assess and fix the problem as soon as possible. 

Until the repairs can be made, the outside lane on I-24 East at mile marker 178 will remain closed. 

Currently there is no estimate on how long these repairs will take. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:11 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:11:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More

  • 3 IN YOUR TOWN

    New venue for the Bluegrass Underground

    New venue for the Bluegrass Underground

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:01 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:01:14 GMT
    Our first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photoOur first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photo
    Our first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photoOur first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photo

    "Where we were for Bluegrass Underground before for the last 10 years has been a wonderful reality,” explained owner Todd Mayo. “But it was always a show cave. In the back of my mind I always wanted to find something that was Red Rocks m...

    More

    "Where we were for Bluegrass Underground before for the last 10 years has been a wonderful reality,” explained owner Todd Mayo. “But it was always a show cave. In the back of my mind I always wanted to find something that was Red Rocks m...

    More

  • Alabama voters to face Ten Commandments ballot proposal

    Alabama voters to face Ten Commandments ballot proposal

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:52 AM EDT2018-03-23 11:52:07 GMT

    Alabama voters will face the choice of whether to allow the Ten Commandments to be displayed on state property such as at schools under a ballot proposal for the November election. 

    More

    Alabama voters will face the choice of whether to allow the Ten Commandments to be displayed on state property such as at schools under a ballot proposal for the November election. 

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.