UPDATE: Gang members hold Chattanooga night club patrons at gunpoint

UPDATE: Three known gang members are in jail after police say they used a semi-automatic handgun to take over a Chattanooga club and rob its patrons early Sunday morning.

Chattanooga Police officers were on patrol around 1:30 a.m. when they were flagged down by security guards from the La Onda Night Club on Airways Blvd. The guards told police they had been robbed and pointed out the suspects' car as it was leaving the parking lot.

Officers tried to initiative a traffic stop but the three men inside ran away when they reached the 2000 block of Polymer Drive. Police formed a large perimeter and were able to take all three suspects into custody without incident.

Tyrick Johnson, 19, Lamarcus Copeny, 18, and Ernest Campbell,17, who is being charged as an adult in the crime.

The three validated gang members are no strangers to police. Channel 3 records show Copeny is a Rollin 40 Crip who was just shot on Christmas Day. Police say Johnson has been shot three times before.

Police say they took over the club by holding club employees and patrons at gun point. 

The loaded handguns, including a Tec 9 used in the robbery, along with the cash drawer, cash, and cash bags taken in the robbery were recovered. 

"Our officers did an outstanding job catching these bad guys," said Chief of Police Fred Fletcher. "Threats like this are unacceptable and we will work closely with all our Law Enforcement partners to urge that these violent gang members stay in jail." 

The Chattanooga Police Department's Violent Crimes Bureau (Robbery Division) is continuing this investigation and the Chattanooga Police Department's Hispanic Liaison will be assisting in this investigation. 

