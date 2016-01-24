No delays for one local church as they prep for a special visito - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

No delays for one local church as they prep for a special visitor

Posted: Updated:
By Kate Smith, Reporter
Connect
SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, TN (WRCB) -

Church goers on Signal Mountain were limited to where they could attend church services Sunday. Churches were closed due to the bad roads. But for one church they had to remain open.

Saint Timothy’s Episcopal Church services must go on no matter what the weather outside looks like. Parishioners were getting ready for a special visitor Sunday. 

Church members were out bright and early treating the sidewalks and parking lots for Sunday services. “We used the blowers, shovel, sprinkled deicer. But we didn't want things to refreeze overnight, so we came out to finish it off,” said Daniel Durant.

Despite snowy roads and an icy parking lot . Mass went on as planned for Saint Timothy's Episcopal Church. “We sent out emails last evening, hopefully we have people spotting and greeting and escorting folks across the parking lot.”

“We will have people all around the church helping people get into the church,” said Rector Derek Hill. Rector Derek Hill said the wintery weather couldn't have come at a worst timing.  The congregation is expecting a very special visitor. “ We hope the bishop can get here.  Hoping everything takes place and still have people show up.”
 

No weather delays allowed for the bishop. He is the only one allowed to perform the sacrament for the 19 kids getting confirmed. “It is vital to always keep the church's doors open, even when we have bad weather. This is the time we need the church the most.” But with a parking lot a little less packed than a typical Sunday morning, Rector Hill understands. “I hope everyone is safe, we want them to be safe. Whether they come to church or not, be safe first.”

Nineteen children were confirmed and two babies were baptized. The bishop will be touring the Knoxville area next.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:11 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:11:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More

  • 3 IN YOUR TOWN

    New venue for the Bluegrass Underground

    New venue for the Bluegrass Underground

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:01 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:01:14 GMT
    Our first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photoOur first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photo
    Our first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photoOur first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photo

    "Where we were for Bluegrass Underground before for the last 10 years has been a wonderful reality,” explained owner Todd Mayo. “But it was always a show cave. In the back of my mind I always wanted to find something that was Red Rocks m...

    More

    "Where we were for Bluegrass Underground before for the last 10 years has been a wonderful reality,” explained owner Todd Mayo. “But it was always a show cave. In the back of my mind I always wanted to find something that was Red Rocks m...

    More

  • Alabama voters to face Ten Commandments ballot proposal

    Alabama voters to face Ten Commandments ballot proposal

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:52 AM EDT2018-03-23 11:52:07 GMT

    Alabama voters will face the choice of whether to allow the Ten Commandments to be displayed on state property such as at schools under a ballot proposal for the November election. 

    More

    Alabama voters will face the choice of whether to allow the Ten Commandments to be displayed on state property such as at schools under a ballot proposal for the November election. 

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.