UPDATE: Woman killed in Sunday morning crash ID'ed

UPDATE: Police have identified the victim as 52-year-old Pamela Davis.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police Officers were dispatched to 5914 Highway 58, at 7:16 a.m. Sunday morning on a traffic accident.

Upon arrival officers found a female that had been ejected from her vehicle and was unconscious.

The driver of a Ford Explorer was traveling south on Hwy 58 when it crossed into the north bound lane and then veered off the roadway. When the Explorer left the roadway it crashed into an embankment which caused the vehicle to roll over. The impact of the vehicle rolling over caused the driver to be ejected from the vehicle. The driver was transported to an area hospital via HCEMS, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Release of the victim's name is pending investigator confirmation of family notification.