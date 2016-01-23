UPDATE: CPD and others arrest man wanted on attempted murder charge

UPDATE: Chattanooga Police say just after midnight Monday morning their Fugitive Division in coordination with the US Marshals, Catoosa County Sheriff's Office, and Georgia State Patrol located the suspect in a Saturday afternoon domestic disturbance shooting.

James Winnie, 38, was found in the Super 8 Motel in Ringgold, Georgia and taken into custody without incident. Officials also found approximately 1 oz of Meth in the motel room where he was arrested.

Winnie was arrested on warrant for; Attempted First Degree Murder (Domestic), Possession of Firearm, Felony reckless Endangerment. Winnie was booked into Catoosa County Jail and awaits extradition on the warrants.

PREVIOUS STORY: Chattanooga Police need your help finding a man accused of attempted 1st degree murder.

A round 12:30 Saturday afternoon officers were dispatched to a home on 6th Avenue for a domestic disturbance call. When they arrived they found a woman who had been shot.

Investigators say the victim's estranged husband, 38-year-old James Winnie, came to the home and started an argument which ended with him firing his gun.

He ran from the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital is expected to be okay.

Call Chattanooga Police if you can help.