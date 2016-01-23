Signal Mtn children enjoy the winter wonderland - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Signal Mtn children enjoy the winter wonderland

By Kate Smith, Reporter
Many families across the Tennessee Valley woke up to snow covering their front yards, making for a very fun Saturday morning.

Children's giggles echo throughout snowy Signal Mountain. Kids enjoying the first wintery wonderland of the season.

“prob have a snowball fight, sledding, and snowboarding,” said Pat.

They didn't hesitate to wake their parents up bright and early to enjoy the fresh powder.

“They've been sleeping in with all the school cancellations and my little guy Brady got up at 6 a.m. If that tells you something, his excitement level is pretty high,” said Danny, Pat’s father.

Many grab their sleds and head to the perfect hill. 

A family tradition for some..

“Every time it gets like this, its a perfect spot to be. I can't think of a better place in Chattanooga than right here doing this,” said Danny.

Kids of all ages burned off energy running up the giant mound of snow.

“Sometimes if i go that way i think I'll crash into a tree.”

“It's really fast, I can barely stop”

Some having more experience than others, 

“When I go down the hill, I go very, very slow.. Then I stop”

After a long day of sledding what's better than ..

“Probably go to the house, drink hot chocolate, and sit by the fire,” said Ben.

Kids said they were happy there was actually snow accumulation, instead of rain or ice.

For many it was the first time they were able to test out their sleds from Santa. 

