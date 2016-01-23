Winter weather brings in cash for Monteagle hotel

When the white stuff falls, American Eagle Inn Monteagle sees 75% more guests. This snowfall reminds them of one last year.

“This time people coming mostly from Chattanooga heading the other way, but some came all the way from Kentucky heading back home to the south,” said Brandon Merrell.

Judy Mogelnicki went from one season to another in one day. She was taking in the heat at Daytona Beach, now she's feeling it from this fireplace at American Eagle Inn after encountering snow on her way back to St. Louis. She didn't want to take any risk.

“By the time we got to Chattanooga and started up the mountain it started snowing and it got so bad, so we just pulled over and found this place,” said Mogelnicki.

While Brandon Merrell isn't a fan of the snow, he says it keeps business flowing.

“I wouldn't mind a little more of this,” said Merrell.

