UPDATE: Deadly accident involving Chattanooga Public Works truck

UPDATE: Chattanooga Police say the driver of the PT Cruiser, 36-year-old Jon Laymon, has passed away from his injuries.

Chattanooga Police Traffic Investigators were dispatched to 400 DuPont Parkway around 10:43 p.m. Friday night on a accident with serious injuries in which a vehicle hit a Public Works salt truck resulting in serious injury.

Police said the Public Works truck was laying salt on the road as inclement weather was forecasted throughout the Chattanooga area.

A PT Cruiser was traveling at a high rate of speed on DuPont Parkway and lost control of the vehicle and struck the rear of the Public Works truck breaking the salt truck's axle.

The driver of the PT Cruiser suffered serious injuries and was transported to an area hospital by HCEMS.

The Public Works driver was not injured. The injured driver's name will be released once family notification is confirmed.