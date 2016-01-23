Snow accumulates in Sequatchie County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Snow accumulates in Sequatchie County

Posted: Updated:
SEQUATCHIE COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

Snow plows in Sequatchie County were busy on Friday night as they tried to keep the roads clear.

The snow on Cagle Mountain picked up in the afternoon and fell steadily through the evening.

"It's hard to get back and forth to work," said Jessica Roberts, who drove from Whitwell to her job at the Cagle Mountain Trading Post, only to find the restaurant had closed because of the weather.

"I think I'm gonna stay up here," she said, not risking the drive back home.

"I've got three kids at home, and it scares me because I have to make it to work, and I want to make it home back to my kids," she said.

The weather caused some dangerous driving conditions. The Sequatchie County Sheriff's Office reported several wrecks on Highway 111. On Signal Mountain, Highway 127 was shut down. But some drivers on Cagle Mountain were pleased with TDOT's work.

"Not a problem at all, the roads just wet," said Richard Miller, whose best advice is to drive slow or stay home.

"Stay off the brakes," said Andre Leon. "Unless you know what you're doing. You've gotta know how to drive. You can't be out here being stupid."

Late Friday, The Sheriff's Office reported that all main roadways were open and passable. But if you don't have to be out, just stay safe at home.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:11 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:11:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More

  • 3 IN YOUR TOWN

    New venue for the Bluegrass Underground

    New venue for the Bluegrass Underground

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:01 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:01:14 GMT
    Our first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photoOur first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photo
    Our first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photoOur first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photo

    "Where we were for Bluegrass Underground before for the last 10 years has been a wonderful reality,” explained owner Todd Mayo. “But it was always a show cave. In the back of my mind I always wanted to find something that was Red Rocks m...

    More

    "Where we were for Bluegrass Underground before for the last 10 years has been a wonderful reality,” explained owner Todd Mayo. “But it was always a show cave. In the back of my mind I always wanted to find something that was Red Rocks m...

    More

  • Alabama voters to face Ten Commandments ballot proposal

    Alabama voters to face Ten Commandments ballot proposal

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:52 AM EDT2018-03-23 11:52:07 GMT

    Alabama voters will face the choice of whether to allow the Ten Commandments to be displayed on state property such as at schools under a ballot proposal for the November election. 

    More

    Alabama voters will face the choice of whether to allow the Ten Commandments to be displayed on state property such as at schools under a ballot proposal for the November election. 

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.