Snow freezes weekend plans in Monteagle

Weekend plans were frozen Friday for those in Monteagle when pouring rain quickly turned to snow.



"I've just never really seen it coming down so quickly and so hard," University of the South freshman Abbie Warr said, "Honestly, it's like a blizzard and I've never experienced something like that before."



Warr grabbed a group of friends from school and ventured out to grab a bite to eat.



"We just kind of hoped for the best. We were on the road and made sure we drove really slow and didn't hit the breaks," she added.



Richard Eyman traveled 900 miles from his home in Pennsylvania with his co-pilot Moosezilla. They braved the storm for Sourwood Honey because he says, it's just that good.



"It's honey made by bees from the sourwood tree, which is a sourgum tree and we don't have it," he added.



Eyman and Moose are spending the night in Monteagle waiting to see how bad that storm system will hit up north before hitting the road back home.



"Maybe until tomorrow or Sunday. I don't know, it all depends on how the weather breaks up there. It's pointless to go if I can't get anywhere near where I live or anything like that," he said.