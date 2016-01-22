Winter weather causes several road closures

The winter weather is causing several roads to be closed throughout the Tennessee Valley. Emergency officials asks that if you don't have to be out to please stay home. Here is a list of road closures and conditions.

(8:30 p.m)

HAMILTON – Roberts Mill Road and W Road are closed.

BLEDSOE - Roads are getting slick.

DADE - Brook Halter Gap Road is slick. Hwy 301 N area is covered. And on Lookout Mtn temp is holding at 28 degrees. Crews are working as fast as they can on the roads.

MARION- No road closures –but mountain roads pretty slick

MURRAY- Hwy 282 has heavy snowfall that is starting to stick. Hwy 52 on Fort Mtn is the same way.

SEQUATCHIE- Hwy 127 on Signal Mtn is closed.

WALKER - Mountain is icy.

If you have to be out please use caution.