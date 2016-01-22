TDOT road crews prep as winter storm moves in - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TDOT road crews prep as winter storm moves in

Posted: Updated:
By Kate Smith, Reporter
Connect
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -

The Tennessee Department of Transportation crews are getting no rest this week from the winter blast. It's their job to try and keep us as safe as possible on the roads and they've already prepared for this round. The storm is hitting earlier than expected and crews were ready to rise to the occasion.

A rainy start to the day delayed TDOT crews from pretreating interstates and major highways. Crews had to wait for the snow to start falling before they could get to work on clearing roads.

Salt trucks and snow plows are ready to go at the first sign of winter weather. “Loading the salt trucks and getting the plows ready. We are just waiting to see what happens and what comes our way,” said Jennifer Flynn with TDOT.

TDOT is stocked and ready to clear roadways of ice and snow. With more than 270 thousand gallons of brine ready to coat the roads, the only issue is the rain. “It would be a waste, it would wash away in conditions like this. We weren't able to pre-treat.”

Brine is used to prevent liquids on the roads from turning into ice. Salt is used on roads once snow has already started to accumulate. With the rain expected to transition into a wintry mix, TDOT crews say they will be ready. “We will have people here all the time. We will be here as long as it takes to deal with the situation.”

But until then trucks and plows will be out waiting for Mother Nature to take her course. “They'll send salt trucks out to different locations and just be ready for when things do start. They will park on the interstates, ready to go when things worsen.”       

TDOT Snow and Ice Facts:

TDOT Region 2- 24 counties of Southeast Tennessee

Salt Trucks: 178

Brine Trucks: 142

Snow Plows: 178

Salt (tons): 80,333

Salt Brine (gallons): 273, 6000

Salt Bins: 38

Region 2 Lane Miles: 7.631 on Interstates and State Routes

Region 2 Ice and Snow Budget: $4,682,491

  • NewsMore>>

  • Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:11 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:11:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More

  • 3 IN YOUR TOWN

    New venue for the Bluegrass Underground

    New venue for the Bluegrass Underground

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:01 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:01:14 GMT
    Our first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photoOur first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photo
    Our first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photoOur first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photo

    "Where we were for Bluegrass Underground before for the last 10 years has been a wonderful reality,” explained owner Todd Mayo. “But it was always a show cave. In the back of my mind I always wanted to find something that was Red Rocks m...

    More

    "Where we were for Bluegrass Underground before for the last 10 years has been a wonderful reality,” explained owner Todd Mayo. “But it was always a show cave. In the back of my mind I always wanted to find something that was Red Rocks m...

    More

  • Alabama voters to face Ten Commandments ballot proposal

    Alabama voters to face Ten Commandments ballot proposal

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:52 AM EDT2018-03-23 11:52:07 GMT

    Alabama voters will face the choice of whether to allow the Ten Commandments to be displayed on state property such as at schools under a ballot proposal for the November election. 

    More

    Alabama voters will face the choice of whether to allow the Ten Commandments to be displayed on state property such as at schools under a ballot proposal for the November election. 

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.