TDOT road crews prep as winter storm moves in

The Tennessee Department of Transportation crews are getting no rest this week from the winter blast. It's their job to try and keep us as safe as possible on the roads and they've already prepared for this round. The storm is hitting earlier than expected and crews were ready to rise to the occasion.

A rainy start to the day delayed TDOT crews from pretreating interstates and major highways. Crews had to wait for the snow to start falling before they could get to work on clearing roads.

Salt trucks and snow plows are ready to go at the first sign of winter weather. “Loading the salt trucks and getting the plows ready. We are just waiting to see what happens and what comes our way,” said Jennifer Flynn with TDOT.

TDOT is stocked and ready to clear roadways of ice and snow. With more than 270 thousand gallons of brine ready to coat the roads, the only issue is the rain. “It would be a waste, it would wash away in conditions like this. We weren't able to pre-treat.”

Brine is used to prevent liquids on the roads from turning into ice. Salt is used on roads once snow has already started to accumulate. With the rain expected to transition into a wintry mix, TDOT crews say they will be ready. “We will have people here all the time. We will be here as long as it takes to deal with the situation.”

But until then trucks and plows will be out waiting for Mother Nature to take her course. “They'll send salt trucks out to different locations and just be ready for when things do start. They will park on the interstates, ready to go when things worsen.”

TDOT Snow and Ice Facts:

TDOT Region 2- 24 counties of Southeast Tennessee

Salt Trucks: 178

Brine Trucks: 142

Snow Plows: 178

Salt (tons): 80,333

Salt Brine (gallons): 273, 6000

Salt Bins: 38

Region 2 Lane Miles: 7.631 on Interstates and State Routes

Region 2 Ice and Snow Budget: $4,682,491