Wind and ice blamed for falling trees overnight on Lookout Mount - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Wind and ice blamed for falling trees overnight on Lookout Mountain

Posted: Updated:

Downed trees were a big problem Friday morning for people who live or travel on Lookout Mountain.

Dade County Sheriff Ray Cross said his deputies worked fallen trees on Scenic Highway, West Brown and several back roads.

The dozens of downed trees blocked traffic in some sections of road and created big hazards for an already dark and foggy morning commute down the mountain. EPB and tree companies had crews spread out across the mountain to restore power and clear the trees.

WATCH THE STORM | Channel 3's live iRadar

Tony Smith, who was helping clear trees, said they fell for a number of reasons, including wind, saturated soil and heavy branches that are weighed down by the sap turning to ice.

"And of course this mountain is on a rock so shallow-rooted trees," said Tony Smith. "When the ice starts melting that's what brings down the trees and limbs and all the rain makes the ground sort of rotten. This area is real wooded, a lot of pines on the side that could fall down."

EPB Spokesperson John Pless said the peak outage time was 3-4 a.m. with 500 outages on Lookout Mtn., 100 on Signal Mtn., and 100 on Mowbray Mtn.

He said ice and wind were the two major contributing factors. He estimated all power to be restored by noon but said they were taking the safety of the linemen into consideration as they worked in bucket trucks between gusts of wind.

Covenant College recorded wind speeds of 31 miles per hour just after 8 a.m. Friday.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:11 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:11:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More

  • 3 IN YOUR TOWN

    New venue for the Bluegrass Underground

    New venue for the Bluegrass Underground

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:01 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:01:14 GMT
    Our first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photoOur first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photo
    Our first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photoOur first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photo

    "Where we were for Bluegrass Underground before for the last 10 years has been a wonderful reality,” explained owner Todd Mayo. “But it was always a show cave. In the back of my mind I always wanted to find something that was Red Rocks m...

    More

    "Where we were for Bluegrass Underground before for the last 10 years has been a wonderful reality,” explained owner Todd Mayo. “But it was always a show cave. In the back of my mind I always wanted to find something that was Red Rocks m...

    More

  • Alabama voters to face Ten Commandments ballot proposal

    Alabama voters to face Ten Commandments ballot proposal

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:52 AM EDT2018-03-23 11:52:07 GMT

    Alabama voters will face the choice of whether to allow the Ten Commandments to be displayed on state property such as at schools under a ballot proposal for the November election. 

    More

    Alabama voters will face the choice of whether to allow the Ten Commandments to be displayed on state property such as at schools under a ballot proposal for the November election. 

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.