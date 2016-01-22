UPDATE: I-24 eastbound reopen after tractor trailer crash

Interstate 24 eastbound is back open in Marion County after a tractor trailer crash at mile marker 139.

Previous story: Interstate 24 eastbound is shut down in Marion County after a tractor trailer overturned.

It happened around 8:21 a.m. at mile marker 139.

Authorities closed all eastbound lanes to clean up the mess. The Tennessee Department of Transportation estimates the road may not completely reopen until 2 p.m. CST. Westbound traffic lanes are open.

There's no word on injuries.

Stay with Channel 3 for more on this developing story.