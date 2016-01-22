A messy Friday as rain changes to snow - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

A messy Friday as rain changes to snow

By Nick Austin, Meteorologist / Reporter
Be ready for some messy weather as we head toward the weekend.

Expect more rain at times during the day Friday with highs around 40° in the city.

The rain changes to a wintry mix in high elevations to the west this afternoon, then to only snow. The transition happens in Chattanooga, north Georgia, and North Carolina a little later, approximately between 5-8 p.m. Snow continues through the overnight with lows around 30°.

Icy areas on some roads are likely, especially in high elevations. Also, gusty breezes could topple trees and cause power outages in some neighborhoods. It will be a good night to stay home and avoid travel if possible.

Estimated sleet and snow accumulations for the mountains: 3"-4".
Estimated sleet and snow accumulations for the valleys and Chattanooga: 1"-3".

Snow fades Saturday with cold highs in the 30s. Skies clear Saturday night with lows in the 20s. Sunday looks nice with high in the 40s under sunny skies!

Look for a few rain showers Monday and Tuesday with highs near 50°. Then we dry out Wednesday and Thursday.

Track the rain and wintry weather live with the WRCB weather app. - Nick Austin

