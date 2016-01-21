UPDATE: Second arrest made in murder of New York man - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Second arrest made in murder of New York man

Posted:
CHICKAMAUGA, GA (WRCB) -

A second arrest for murder has been made, after the body of a New York man was found in Chickamauga Battlefield.

The GBI says 38-year-old Robert Brooks was arrested in Knoxville, Tennessee Thursday for the murder of 59-year-old Duanne Hollenbeck.

This is the second arrest in the case. Thursday, the GBI said 25-year-old Jennifer DeMott had been arrested and charged with murder and exploitation of an elder or disabled person.

The GBI says Hollenbeck died as a result of blunt force trauma. His body was found at the Chickamauga Battlefield.

Brooks is being held in Knoxville, awaiting extradition to Fort Oglethorpe, Georgia.

A woman is charged with murder after a New York man's body was found at the Chickamauga Battlefield last month.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 25-year-old Jennifer DeMott, also from New York, is charged with murder and exploitation of an elder or disabled person.

READ MORE | Missing NY man found dead at Chickamauga Battlefield

The GBI says the victim, 59-year-old Duanne Hollenbeck, died as a result of blunt force trauma.

New York State Police had been searching for Hollenbeck since he went missing from his home in Dryden, New York.

DeMott remains in police custody at the Catoosa County Jail.

