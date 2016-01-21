Senator wants protection for same-sex marriage objectors

By KATHLEEN FOODY

Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) - A Georgia lawmaker says religious adoption agencies, schools and other nonprofits should be able to refuse service to same-sex couples; months after the U.S. Supreme Court effectively legalized gay marriage nationwide.

But state Sen. Greg Kirk says government employees still would have to carry out duties of their job, including clerks issuing marriage licenses. The Republican from Americus and a former Southern Baptist pastor plans to introduce a bill Thursday.

Gay rights and civil rights organizations already have bashed the proposal, calling it anti-LGBT and broader than a federal version. Those groups warn Kirk's bill would let religious nonprofits or organizations deny same-sex couples even if receiving taxpayer money.

About 30 senator members' signatures were visible on a version of the bill that Kirk held up at a press conference.

