Man's body found at DeKalb Co. church

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office in Alabama is investigating a death after a body was found early Wednesday morning.

Deputies responded to Ider Church of Christ around midnight, searching for a truck that was believed to be involved in a shooting.

Police found the truck and a man dead, with a single gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators believe the incident is a domestic violence situation and say the investigation is on going.

The man's body was transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for identification of the body.

