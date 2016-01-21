Police: Man shoots, kills armed teenager who robbed him

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) - Police say a 28-year-old man shot and killed a teenager who was robbing him at gunpoint outside of a Mobile apartment complex while he was unloading groceries from his car.

Public Affairs Officer Charlette Solis says 18-year-old Michael L. Clark stole the unidentified victim's wallet Monday evening, but victim was able to fire his handgun through his jacket pocket shooting Clark twice before Clark ran away.

Police found Clark's body nearby with the victim's wallet in his left hand and a revolver on the ground near his right hand. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Solis says the homicide is justifiable and the case will be presented to the grand jury.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.