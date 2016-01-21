Tennessee Senate votes to end emissions tests for new cars

By ERIK SCHELZIG

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The state Senate has overwhelmingly approved a bill to end emissions testing in Tennessee for new cars, brushing aside concerns of pursuing more lax standards in light of the Volkswagen scandal.

The chamber voted 29-3 on Thursday in favor of the measure to exempt cars less than 3 years old from the testing requirements.

Volkswagen was forced to admit last year that about 600,000 vehicles - including 90,000 sedans made at the automaker's Chattanooga plant - were sold with illegal software designed to trick government emissions tests.

Republican Sen. Ron Gardenhire of Chattanooga noted that Tennessee emissions testing wasn't able to catch the offending Volkswagens.

The companion bill still has to clear the state House, and the change would also have to be approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.