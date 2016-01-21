Storm expected to bring snow to parts of northern Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Forecasters say a large storm system expected to hammer the East Coast with blizzard conditions could bring more than an inch of snow to parts of northern Alabama.

The National Weather Service said that by Saturday morning, about 1.5 inches of snow could fall in the northeast corner of Alabama.

Snowfall forecasts frequently change, but the weather service on Thursday was projecting that just over 1 inch of snow could fall in Huntsville, with less than an inch in the Florence, Russellville and Cullman areas.

Forecasters say they expect rain to begin changing to a rain-snow mix early Friday afternoon, with precipitation turning to all snow by Friday evening.

Elsewhere, the National Weather Service warns of heavy, "perhaps crippling" snow across the northern mid-Atlantic region, including Baltimore, Washington and Philadelphia.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.