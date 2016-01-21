Alabama to recognize veteran-owned businesses with stickers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Alabama Gov. Robert Bentley and other officials have announced a program to provide display stickers to inform consumers of which businesses are owned by veterans.

Al.com (http://bit.ly/1WteEvL ) reports Lt. Gov. Kay Ivey and U.S. Rep. Martha Roby, R-Montgomery, joined Bentley at a State Capitol news conference on Monday to announce the program. The officials were also joined by several veterans who own businesses.

Citing U.S. Census data, Bentley says veterans own about 25,000 small businesses in Alabama.

Bentley says the Alabama League of Municipalities and the Association of County Commissions of Alabama would distribute the stickers to business owners.

Bentley says the sticker project was a collaborative effort between the governor's Alabama Small Business Commission and the Alabama Executive Veterans Network.

