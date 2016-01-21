Manager accused of raping shoplifters inside Dollar General - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Manager accused of raping shoplifters inside Dollar General

Posted:

CLARKSVILLE, TN (AP) - An assistant manager is accused of raping two women after he caught them shoplifting at a Dollar General store in Tennessee.

The Clarksville Police Department said in a news release Wednesday that 38-year-old Robert Lindlau caught two women shoplifting in March and had each of them perform sexual favors on him inside a locked room, claiming police would be arriving soon.

The women, ages 44 and 32, told police they feared for their safety and did as they were told.

Authorities say Lindlau never called police about the thefts and allowed the women to leave with some of the items they had tried to steal.

Lindlau was arrested Tuesday and indicted on two rape counts. It is unclear whether he has an attorney.

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

