Icy mountain spots this morning, then rain arrives

By Nick Austin, Meteorologist / Reporter
Rain is on the way with snow possible for part of the weekend.

Thursday starts with areas of fog in the valleys, but in higher elevations watch out for freezing fog, freezing drizzle, and icy roads. Otherwise, skies will be mostly cloudy with late-day rain showers and highs in the lower 40s in the city.

Rain continues tonight with lows in the upper 30s. There might be some pockets of freezing rain in the Blue Ridge late-night into early Friday.

Friday brings more rain with highs in the mid-40s. Rain then changes to snow Friday evening in the high elevations, then in the valleys through the night. Lows fall to around 30°. Snowfall amounts are difficult to pin down at this point, but most computer models are hinting toward at least 3", maybe more in the mountains. Watch for updates as we adjust the outlook!

Snow showers continue Saturday morning, fading through the afternoon with highs in the upper 30s. Then skies clear with colder lows in the lower 20s. Sunday looks very nice with highs in the mid-40s under sunny skies!

Some rain showers could return on-and-off Monday Tuesday with highs in the upper 40s to 50°.

Track the rain and wintry weather live with the WRCB weather app. - Nick Austin

