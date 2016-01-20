TDOT prepared to lay more salt - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

TDOT prepared to lay more salt

HAMILTON COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -

There's a bin at TDOT where all the magic happens. It can hold up to 5,000 tons of salt. 

“This is where we load up all our salt to deal with all of the roadways here in Hamilton County,” said Jennifer Flynn, Community Relations, TDOT. 

TDOT's  front-end loader has been busy Wednesday taking the salt and placing it in the back of trucks. Drivers lay it on slick roads.

The tractor-trailer drivers might not get any rest tonight. 

“They just load them up and then they go out,” said Flynn.

Just in case the leftovers from Tuesday night's storm freeze in some of the higher elevations during the overnight hours, TDOT has a skeleton crew on standby ready to hit the road and lay more.

“They will stay here until tomorrow, early in the morning,” said Flynn. 

Officials with TDOT say they do their best to hit every trouble spot. 

But they ask you to help, as well, as our region endures this winter storm. 

“If you don't have to get out, just stay home and enjoy the warmth of your house and just let the people who have to be out there and work, just let them be out there and do their job,” said Flynn. 

