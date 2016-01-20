Crime Stoppers: UTC armed robbery

Early morning last Friday, two male students were walking across the Lupton parking lot on UTC's campus when they were approached by a man who asked them for a light. From the shadows, that man was joined by two others. All three pulled handguns and demanded backpacks, wallets, and i-phones from the victims.

The bad guys are 18-to-25 year old black males and, on that Friday morning, one was wearing a red hoodie, the others light-colored hoodies.

One picture shows the lot where the crime occurs, the second picture shows a blurry photo of the car in which the crooks got away.

If you know anything about these criminals or this crime, up to a thousand dollars reward cash is available. We will never ask who you are.

Call Crime Stoppers: 698-3333

If you get voice mail, leave a way for the officer to get back in touch with you.