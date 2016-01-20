'Ice day' instead of snow day in Grundy County - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

'Ice day' instead of snow day in Grundy County

Photo by WRCB photojournalist Timothy Bradfield
MONTEAGLE, TN (WRCB) -

For the kids who were out of school Wednesday in Monteagle and Grundy County, it turned out to be more of a frozen rain and ice day rather than a snow day.

There was steady freezing rain most of the morning that caused a layer of ice to form on everything from street signs to cars and side roads.

Channel 3 stopped by the Waffle House in Monteagle. While students hanging out there were happy to be out of school, they say it was not entirely a celebration. 

"There's not much fun stuff to do when it's icy," says Macae Kilgore.

"It's pretty miserable because you can't get out and play in it. You just have to be cold and bundle up," says Emilee Meeks.

"It's gotten a lot better over the course of the day. It was starting to freeze when I got here at 7 and only lasted a few hours. But it's starting to warm up it looks like. We haven't had a lot of customers to come in and ask about it. But it does look like it's getting better," says Waffle House manager Joy McKnight.

A 911 dispatcher in Monteagle says there were only a handful of slide-off accidents in the area but no major injuries to report.

It hovered around the freezing mark all day, allowing the slush to thaw and re-freeze. That will be something to look out for into the overnight hours.

The main roads and the interstate have been treated but it is the side roads you have to look out for.

