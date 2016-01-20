TWRA Announces Creation of Web Page with Cougars Information

NASHVILLE --- The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency has announced that it has created its page on its website with information on cougars for the public.

Recent cougar sightings have been confirmed at four locations in Tennessee and the TWRA is taking a proactive stance in making information available. The cougar has not been seen in Tennessee since the early 20th century until recently. Cougars primarily inhabit the western region of the United States and extend to the east as far as the western edge of North and South Dakota, Nebraska, and close to the eastern borders of Colorado and Texas.

The information can be viewed on the TWRA website by clicking here.