UPDATE: Judge denies dismissal of charges against OHS coaches an - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Judge denies dismissal of charges against OHS coaches and AD

Posted: Updated:
By Callie Starnes, News Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Photo by WRCB reporter Dan Kennedy. Photo by WRCB reporter Dan Kennedy.
OOLTEWAH, TN (WRCB) -

UPDATE: OHS Athletic Director/Asst. Principal Jesse Nayadley, Head Basketball Coach Andre Montgomery and Assistant Coach Karl Williams were in court Thursday morning, seeking to have the charges against them dismissed.

Judge Rob Philyaw ultimately denied the motion to dismiss the charges against the three adults for not properly reporting the sexual assault of one of the Ooltewah High School basketball players in December, 2015.

"It's very clear that no one that cared for these children during this tournament ever contacted the appropriate authorities after they learned of the abuse and the child sex abuse," said District Attorney General Neal Pinkston.

The three men had no comment after Thursday's arraignment. They'll be back before Judge Philyaw on February 15 for a preliminary hearing in juvenile court.

MOBILE USERS | Watch here

PREVIOUS STORY: Ooltewah High School’s Athletic Director is asking a judge to dismiss the complaint against him, alleging he failed to report the sexual assault of four freshmen basketball players.

Jesse Nayadley, who also serves as the school’s Assistant Principal, is scheduled to appear in Hamilton County Juvenile Court Thursday morning alongside Head Basketball Coach Andrew Montgomery and Assistant Coach Karl Williams.

Nayadley’s attorney, Lee Davis, plans to file a 10-page motion Thursday to recall the summons issued against Nayadley and dismiss the complaint.

According to the document provided to Channel 3, Nayadley’s attorney alleges his client was never served with the summons that he calls “merely a civil matter”. Davis says the state’s request to transfer the case from juvenile court to the grand jury demands more evidence.

“There is no allegation supported by probably cause that any crime has occurred that would include Mr. Nayadley,” the motion reads.

Davis says the summons must be recalled due to a lack of probably cause. Davis says the complaint filed against Nayadley does not include specifics that indicate he had knowledge of the alleged abuse, that any of the victims made a complaint to him about the abuse or that he willfully and knowingly failed to report the abuse once a complaint was made.

READ MORE: Channel 3's coverage of the Ooltewah assault investigation 

“The Complaint and supporting affidavits make no allegation of knowledge because of course he had no knowledge of these events,” it reads, Davis notes that Nayadley was on the school sanctioned trip acting as a supportive parent to his son who is a member of the basketball team.

Davis also argues the jurisdiction remains in Sevier County, where the incident took place, and Hamilton County does not have jurisdiction to charge Nayadley.

Davis released the following statement to Channel 3, "Mr. Nayadley was in Gatlinburg to see his son's team play and he had no knowledge of any misconduct," said Davis.

"When he learned of the incident he immediately notified his principal in Chattanooga who in turn notified the Superintendent's office. Mr. Nayadley immediately cooperated fully and completely with police and this investigation since it began. From what I know, the authorities in Sevier County have no criticism of Mr. Nayadley's conduct. On behalf of Mr. Nayadley, we have no idea why he is being summoned to juvenile court in Chattanooga.  He was not present when the events happened, he is not a witness to these events, and he has no information any different from the principal he reported to, other parents with players on the team, or others who later learned of these tragic events."

Nayadley heads to court Thursday morning at 9am. Channel 3 will have a crew in the courtroom and keep you updated on-air and online.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:11 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:11:22 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More

  • 3 IN YOUR TOWN

    New venue for the Bluegrass Underground

    New venue for the Bluegrass Underground

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:01 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:01:14 GMT
    Our first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photoOur first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photo
    Our first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photoOur first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photo

    "Where we were for Bluegrass Underground before for the last 10 years has been a wonderful reality,” explained owner Todd Mayo. “But it was always a show cave. In the back of my mind I always wanted to find something that was Red Rocks m...

    More

    "Where we were for Bluegrass Underground before for the last 10 years has been a wonderful reality,” explained owner Todd Mayo. “But it was always a show cave. In the back of my mind I always wanted to find something that was Red Rocks m...

    More

  • Alabama voters to face Ten Commandments ballot proposal

    Alabama voters to face Ten Commandments ballot proposal

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:52 AM EDT2018-03-23 11:52:07 GMT

    Alabama voters will face the choice of whether to allow the Ten Commandments to be displayed on state property such as at schools under a ballot proposal for the November election. 

    More

    Alabama voters will face the choice of whether to allow the Ten Commandments to be displayed on state property such as at schools under a ballot proposal for the November election. 

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.