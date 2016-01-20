UPDATE: Road closures in the Chattanooga Area - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

UPDATE: Road closures in the Chattanooga Area

Reopened Roads

  • All areas of Highway 111 are now OPEN.

Road Closures

  • Roberts Mill Road
  • W Road
  • Shoal Creek Road

Roads Reported to Have Icy Conditions or Ice Present

(Not Closed as of 1:00 pm Today)

  • Signal Mountain Road at the top of the Mountain
  • Veterans Bridge
  • Riverfront Street before Ross’ Landing, in between Chestnut and Houston (Extremely Icy)
  • Ashland Terrace into Red Bank (Extremely Icy)
  • Highway 153 at Highway 58 (Overpass is icy)
  • Ringgold Road over 75 (Icy)
  • Bridge over Spring Creek Road (Icy)
  • 2300-3000 block of Ooltewah Ringgold (Lots of Ice)
  • 100 Forsythe Street
  • Highway 27 at Highway 153 (Extremely icy)
  • Olgiati Bridge
  • Eastridge Trail
  • 100 W 4th at Broad
  • 5400 Hunter Road
  • 9800 Lee Highway
  • 1800 Dupont Parkway
  • 6600 Fairview Road
  • 4600 Norcross Road
  • Signal Mountain Blvd
  • Poe Road
  • Dupont Parkway
  • All of the bridges on Highway 27
  • 4809 Sawyer Road Area
  • 212 Browntown Road Area
  • Exit ramp from Hamilton Place Mall to 75 South
  • Old Lee Highway from Farmer Road to Little Debbie Parkway Area
  • 2100 Gold Point Circle South area
  • 1700 Gold Point Circle North area
  • Dupont Parkway
  • North Access Road
  • Boy Scout Road Middle Valley Road
  • Highway 27 NB & SB at Harrison Lane
  • Big Ridge Road (Expect Icy Conditions)
  • Hixson Pike at Big Ridge Road (Expect Ice)
  • Montlake Road (Expect Icy Conditions)
  • Canyon Park Trailer Park at 10,700 Canyon Circle is so icy, you can only access it with a 4 wheel drive per Dallas Bay VFD
  • Hixson Pike at Chimney Hills (Extremely Icy)
  • 13430 Birchwood Pike in front of the Fire Hall
  • Highway 153 SB at Boy Scout Road is Icy
  • Highway 58 in front of Hwy 58 fire Department (5402 Hwy 58) is extremely Icy

