Wintry mix on roads adds to trouble for drivers - WRCBtv.com | Chattanooga News, Weather & Sports

Wintry mix on roads adds to trouble for drivers

Posted: Updated:
By WRCB Staff

As the wintry mix began to pepper the Tennessee Valley Wednesday morning, roads became slippery and caused headaches for drivers.

READ MORE | Road Closures in the Chattanooga area 

Icy spots on roadways have created serious hazards for drivers. Nearly 20 vehicles are involved in crashes on I-75 southbound in Georgia near the Cloud Springs Road. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

Both northbound and southbound  lanes of I-75 near Ooltewah were shut down due to a crash, but has been re-opened. Drivers should expect some congestion until normal traffic patterns return.

Debris from a truck is scattered over the roadway.

Drivers are being re-routed off I-75 at Exit 11, around the interchange and then back onto the interstate at the same exit.

Get the WRCB Traffic app for the latest road and traffic conditions. Chattanooga Police says you can text "ALERT" to  97779 for the latest on road conditions.

Chattanooga road closure map: https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/viewer?mid=zXf6kv-GMBH4.k88vz4hwrqX4 

Chattanooga Public Works map: http://209.235.166.134/AVL/Mapping/SnowMap

Driver Safety:

"At this time, our Traffic Unit is requesting that individuals refrain from traveling unless it is completely necessary to do so," said a spokesperson for the Chattanooga Police Department. "Please, stay home. If you really don’t have to go out, don’t. Even if you can drive well in the snow, not everyone else can. If you don’t have somewhere to be, watch the weather from indoors."

Safety Tips (from Chattanooga Police Department): 

- Accelerate and decelerate slowly. 

- Applying the gas slowly to accelerate is the best method for regaining traction and avoiding skids. 

- Don’t try to get moving in a hurry. And take time to slow down for a stoplight. 

- The normal dry pavement following distance of three to four seconds should be increased to eight to ten seconds. This increased margin of safety will provide the longer distance needed if you have to stop.

- Drive slowly. Everything takes longer on snow/ice covered roads. Accelerating, stopping, turning – nothing happens as quickly as on dry pavement. Give yourself time to maneuver by driving slowly.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Bolton replacing McMaster as Trump national security adviser

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:09 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:09:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...(AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File). FILE - In this March 16, 2018, file photo. National security adviser H.R. McMaster waves as he walks into the West Wing of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump announced on Twitter on March 22, 2018, that ...
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More
    President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a foreign policy hawk.More

  • 3 IN YOUR TOWN

    New venue for the Bluegrass Underground

    New venue for the Bluegrass Underground

    Friday, March 23 2018 8:01 AM EDT2018-03-23 12:01:14 GMT
    Our first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photoOur first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photo
    Our first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photoOur first look at the new home of Bluegrass Underground. Sweet Lizzy Project rehearsing for the 8th season premiere on PBS. WRCBtv.com photo

    "Where we were for Bluegrass Underground before for the last 10 years has been a wonderful reality,” explained owner Todd Mayo. “But it was always a show cave. In the back of my mind I always wanted to find something that was Red Rocks m...

    More

    "Where we were for Bluegrass Underground before for the last 10 years has been a wonderful reality,” explained owner Todd Mayo. “But it was always a show cave. In the back of my mind I always wanted to find something that was Red Rocks m...

    More

  • Alabama voters to face Ten Commandments ballot proposal

    Alabama voters to face Ten Commandments ballot proposal

    Friday, March 23 2018 7:52 AM EDT2018-03-23 11:52:07 GMT

    Alabama voters will face the choice of whether to allow the Ten Commandments to be displayed on state property such as at schools under a ballot proposal for the November election. 

    More

    Alabama voters will face the choice of whether to allow the Ten Commandments to be displayed on state property such as at schools under a ballot proposal for the November election. 

    More
Powered by Frankly
Can't find what you're looking for?

WRCB-TV
900 Whitehall Road
Chattanooga, TN 37405
(423) 267-5412
WRCB Jobs EEO | FCC Public Files

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 WRCB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.