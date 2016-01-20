Wintry mix on roads adds to trouble for drivers

As the wintry mix began to pepper the Tennessee Valley Wednesday morning, roads became slippery and caused headaches for drivers.

Interview with Emergency management officials in Sequatchie county, several accidents- please stay off the roads pic.twitter.com/MmXoPsMNfU — WRCB-TV Channel 3 (@WRCB) January 20, 2016

Multiple Crashes involving up to 20 vehicles on I-75 SB at Cloud Spring Rd., overpass reportedly a sheet of ice. — Callie Starnes (@calliestarnes) January 20, 2016

Icy spots on roadways have created serious hazards for drivers. Nearly 20 vehicles are involved in crashes on I-75 southbound in Georgia near the Cloud Springs Road. Drivers should avoid the area if possible.

Both northbound and southbound lanes of I-75 near Ooltewah were shut down due to a crash, but has been re-opened. Drivers should expect some congestion until normal traffic patterns return.

All I75 NB/SB traffic being diverted at exit 11 due to crash. pic.twitter.com/mTmJoHiMN5 — Sara Sidery (@SaraSideryWRCB) January 20, 2016

Debris from a truck is scattered over the roadway.

Drivers are being re-routed off I-75 at Exit 11, around the interchange and then back onto the interstate at the same exit.

Debris is covering interstate. Will take some time to clear. Looks like crash involved work van. pic.twitter.com/1jlY44cPVV — Sara Sidery (@SaraSideryWRCB) January 20, 2016

Dispatch tells me there are 4 accidents. One in Monteagle the others throughout Grundy CO. Slick roads, TDOT continues to salt. @WRCB — Kate Smith (@KateWRCB) January 20, 2016

Troopers are patrolling.THPs working to keep you safe.Call *847(*THP) if you need assistance while traveling in the extreme winter weather. — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) January 20, 2016

Chattanooga road closure map: https://www.google.com/maps/d/u/0/viewer?mid=zXf6kv-GMBH4.k88vz4hwrqX4

Chattanooga Public Works map: http://209.235.166.134/AVL/Mapping/SnowMap

Driver Safety:

"At this time, our Traffic Unit is requesting that individuals refrain from traveling unless it is completely necessary to do so," said a spokesperson for the Chattanooga Police Department. "Please, stay home. If you really don’t have to go out, don’t. Even if you can drive well in the snow, not everyone else can. If you don’t have somewhere to be, watch the weather from indoors."

Safety Tips (from Chattanooga Police Department):

- Accelerate and decelerate slowly.

- Applying the gas slowly to accelerate is the best method for regaining traction and avoiding skids.

- Don’t try to get moving in a hurry. And take time to slow down for a stoplight.

- The normal dry pavement following distance of three to four seconds should be increased to eight to ten seconds. This increased margin of safety will provide the longer distance needed if you have to stop.

- Drive slowly. Everything takes longer on snow/ice covered roads. Accelerating, stopping, turning – nothing happens as quickly as on dry pavement. Give yourself time to maneuver by driving slowly.