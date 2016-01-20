Man shot in the thigh after being offered for a ride

Chattnooga Police responded to the 4100 block of Central Avenue on a reported person shot. Where police located one victim suffering from a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The victim, Gaylan Williams, 31, was walking on Central Avenue when he was approached by a vehicle and was asked if he needed a ride. As he walked toward the vehicle, the driver exited the car and shot at him.

Williams was struck once in the thigh. The victim did not provide any suspect information.

Williams was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

If you have any information regarding this crime call 423-698-2525.