UPDATE: Wintry weather mix continues, ending tonight

The wintry mix will end tonight and dry weather should be the rule for Thursday. Lows tonight will hold steady near the freezing mark and it will remain colder in the higher elevations.

So any icy conditions may linger through tonight in some of the colder spots. Highs on Thursday will climb into the low 40's. Thursday night rain will move in from the southwest and will continue for most of Friday. Some of this rain could add up to over 2 inches. By Friday night the rain will start to turn over to snow as colder air moves in from the north. Some accumulation is possible, especially in the higher elevations.

Snow showers will end Saturday. Winds will be brisk and highs will only be in the upper 30's. Lows Sunday morning will be in the low 20's but the temperatures will rebound into the mid 40's with partly cloudy skies. Late Monday and early Tuesday we may see a few more showers. Wednesday should be dry.

